Panther Logistics proves perfect fit for Shropshire furniture retailer

Co-founders Kate Home-Roberts and Hannah Walters

Co-founders Hannah Walters and Kate Home-Roberts have teamed up with the UK’s two-person delivery specialists after their dream of running a successful online store began to turn into a nightmare.

Over the past five years, the interior stylists have employed multiple logistics firms to deliver their elegant pieces of furniture to a growing customer base across the UK.

But when customers reported damaged goods, unfriendly delivery drivers and a lack of communication with the logistics provider, the pair sought the services of Panther Logistics.

The owners said the new partnership means they can now offer nominated day delivery to the room of choice for their customers, who are kept up to date on their orders and are safe in the knowledge that products will arrive in pristine condition.

Hannah said: “When it comes to delivery, we have tried everyone. In the early days, we kept things quite small, but after realising that there was a lot more of a margin on the big-ticket items, we knew that we needed a reliable logistics firm to help us grow.

“Some logistics companies promised us the earth but failed to deliver. It was all a bit of a nightmare to be honest. One firm delivered our products in water damaged boxes, and another argued with our customer. The providers we had prior to Panther were not good at communicating and we felt we had little control over the entire process.”

Customer service is paramount for Hannah and Kate, and with a strong following on Instagram and almost 50 per cent of their business coming from repeat customers, the business cannot afford any negative feedback.

Kate added: “It’s hugely important that our customers are happy with their purchases. When someone is spending £1,000 on a piece of furniture, they want to know it’s going to be handled well and delivered in an efficient way.

“What we love about Panther is that it is a seamless process and products are not held in a warehouse for a long period of time, which has previously been a problem because that’s when items get lost or damaged.”

When Charles Ted employed Suzie Mckeown as operations manager, one of her roles was to research and find the best logistics provider to match their high standards in customer service.

“We reached out to Panther from the website,” said Suzie. “Previously when approaching a logistics provider, they can respond quite late and be vague in their offering. But Panther came back straight away and were forward thinking in their approach to our business.

“It was important that our provider was the right fit and understood our business model, and it seems that Panther is the right choice. So far, everything has gone well, and our customers are very happy with the service.”

The first upload of orders under the care of Panther saw every customer contacted with 24 hours and delivery slots booked within three days. Panther collects items from Charles Ted’s 8,000 sq ft warehouse in Shrewsbury and delivers to any home in the UK.

Panther’s two-person delivery service is helping Charles Ted continue to expand, with the company quadrupling in size during lockdown. In the year since the pandemic, the business has gone on to enjoy a further 25 per cent growth in turnover, with expectations to match this growth over the coming year.

Hannah added: “The growth we’ve experienced has been mad. When we started this business five years ago from my garage – investing just £300 each – we never could have predicted this level of success.

“We want to continue this growth in the years ahead and now that we have Panther onboard to ensure our deliveries are as seamless and reliable as possible, we feel confident that this success will continue.”

James Langer, business development manager at Panther Logistics, said: “Panther Logistics is delighted to be working alongside Charles Ted, providing an easy and convenient process which delivers their customers with a best-in-class service.