Sports fans fuming as BT Sport takes FIVE times normal payments from bank accounts

Multiple BT Sport payments in one bank account on Monday morning

Many fans were reporting at least five payments appearing in their accounts - a whopping £125.

One of them, Ian Harvey, from Telford, who pays for the BT Sport monthly pass to watch Manchester City in the Premier League and Champions League, said: "I have my banking app set up to tell me whenever a payment goes out and it's been going mad pinging away this morning as five £25 payments have been taken.

"My bank said I need to speak to BT Sport first but their messaging service was incredibly slow and when I tried to call I was put on hold for ages after a recorded message said BT were 'aware of issues' with accounts today.

"It's infuriating as they've said nothing publicly to reassure people on social media or anywhere else I can see."

Other fans have taken to social media to complain.

On Twitter @Footyrecorder said: "@bt_uk you’ve charged my account multiple times for BT Sport. It looks like this is an issue that others are experiencing. It’s distressing, especially for those with low budgets. Why haven’t you made a public statement to reassure customers?"

@bt_uk you’ve charged my account multiple times for BT Sport. It looks like this is an issue that others are experiencing. It’s distressing, especially for those with low budgets. Why haven’t you made a public statement to reassure customers? — Football Mad (@Footyrecorder) October 3, 2022

Sam (Flower Girl) Jennings said: "If you’ve got BT Sport you might wanna check your bank account isn’t being emptied …."

If you’ve got BT Sport you might wanna check your bank account isn’t being emptied …. 😱



Cc @Mattallwright 👀 https://t.co/vkeDnyzI9b — Sam (Flower Girl) Jennings (@flowergirl_lon) October 3, 2022

Mike Haycock said: "BT Sport have suddenly decided it needs my money more than me and is taking £25 off me every half hour for my subscription, already £150 gone out from them and won’t pick up a call. Anyone else getting this?"

BT Sport have suddenly decided it needs my money more than me and is taking £25 off me every half hour for my subscription, already £150 gone out from them and won’t pick up a call. Anyone else getting this? — Mike (@MikeyHaycock) October 3, 2022