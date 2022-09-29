Bradford Estates MD Alexander Newport, centre, with from left Will Pincher, Graham Young, Tyla Jackson and Alexander Pearson

Construction manager Graham Young has started at the landed estates business, which has its HQ at Weston-under-Lizard near Shifnal, alongside other recent starters Tyla Jackson, who is the new administrator, financial administrator Will Pincher and land management student Alexander Pearson.

Responsible for the maintenance of Bradford Estates portfolio of residential and commercial properties, Graham will draw upon extensive experience in the construction industry, having originally started out as an apprentice carpenter. Joining from a Shropshire-based privately owned construction business, Graham worked for 18 months on the southernmost continent with the British Antarctica Survey and is keen on outdoor sports including mountaineering.

Graham said he was excited to join Bradford Estates because of the diverse property portfolio. He said: “The future vision and plans around sustainability and environmental policies were very attractive. Everyone has been very welcoming just as I had hoped and I can see it is going to be a very busy job, which suits me.”

Tyla has joined the business having worked in hospitality including time employed in restaurants and bars in Dubai. She said: “There is a lot going on in my new role and I had not realised until I joined how big Bradford Estates is. I am excited by the net zero plans for the business and everyone has been really nice.”

Will will be working towards accountancy qualifications while learning his new role as financial administrator with Bradford Estates. He joined the company having worked for an investment group.

He said: “I was attracted to the role by the opportunity to gain experience in a new sector and for a forward-thinking business. Having grown up locally, it is good to be working for a business with big ideas to make things better around renewables and net zero.”

Alexander is a third year BSc Environmental Land Management student completing his placement year with Bradford Estates. Originally from County Durham, he says he is taken with the Shropshire countryside since he began his studies at Harper Adams University near Newport.

Alexander said: “Working within a business where progressive thinking is encouraged by the senior management team, allows me to build on the theory I have studied in my course. It is exciting to be here and I have found it a really positive working environment.”

Managing director, Alexander Newport, welcomed the four new colleagues to Bradford Estates, which is implementing a 100 year plan to shape its future around sustainability, responsible practices and renewable energy systems.