Law firm new sponsors of Shrewsbury 10K

Simon Macdonald, second right, the race director for the Shrewsbury 10K, with, from left, Chris Detheridge, the managing director of Wace Morgan Solicitors, and the company’s HR officer Louise Ridgway, business manager Ellen Smith and partner Zoe Detheridge

The road race event, which will be held on Sunday, March 12, will now be sponsored by Shropshire legal firm Wace Morgan Solicitors.

Entries are open for people, from aged 15 upwards, to sign up for the run, with 2,000 places available.

Starting and finishing at The Quarry, the course for the Wace Morgan Shrewsbury 10K passes through Shrewsbury School and takes in both residential areas and the town centre, with some hills included in the route’s early stages.

Simon Macdonald, director of Ultimate Fitness Events, the 10K organisers, said: “Preparations are already well under way for next March’s event and we are delighted to have Wace Morgan Solicitors on board as new sponsors.

“They are a well established local company and it’s great to have them supporting what has become a very popular event.

“A lot of work goes into the organisation, but it’s always nice to see the joy on people’s faces on the day.

“It’s a real community event and a great opportunity for runners to challenge themselves and to also run with family and friends.

“Many run for charities and a combined total of over £12,000 was raised by people for different organisations at the last event, so that’s a real positive for the town.

“Just before the start of the 10K, we will again have the Shrewsability Run – held in conjunction with Shrewsbury Town Football Club's Foundation – taking place over a 600-metre course in The Quarry.

"Around 50 runners of all ages, from as young as three or four, up to adults, took part last year, raising over £3,500, and it’s a great part of the day.

“Everyone who takes part in either the Shrewsbury 10K or Shrewsability run will also receive a medal and a T-shirt.”

Chris Detheridge, managing director at Wace Morgan Solicitors, based in the town, added: "Wace Morgan Solicitors are excited to become the new sponsor of the Shrewsbury 10K.

"As a local business, Wace Morgan are proud to support such a popular event that the people of Shrewsbury and the wider communities look forward to getting involved in."