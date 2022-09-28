Firm shortlisted for national award for Telford green housing project

AceOn managing director Mark Thompson

Telford-based renewable energy and battery specialists AceOn provided the equipment for the Wrekin Housing Group retrofit scheme, which has been shortlisted for the Climate Change Retrofit Project of the Year at the Inside Housing Development Awards.

The awards recognise the teams, schemes and solutions which have made a positive impact on communities over the past 12 months.

Wrekin Housing Group partnered on the green energy scheme with AceOn and electrical distributors BEW to fit solar panels, inverters and 7kWh storage batteries in 68 existing social housing properties and 11 new builds. With the new technology, tenants can now generate their own free, clean energy and store it for use when they need it. The scheme is expected to reduce energy consumption from the grid by 1.6m kWh over the next 10 years.

The green housing project is up against another seven other schemes from around the UK.

AceOn managing director Mark Thompson said: “It’s great to be nominated for this award and recognised nationally, but what’s more important to AceOn is the positive partnership we have established with Wrekin Housing Group and other social housing providers and, even more importantly, the way that our technology is being used to reduce a household’s energy bill and carbon footprint.

“At a time when rising bills are pushing many social and affordable housing tenants into fuel poverty, schemes like the one we collaborated on with the Wrekin Housing Group are making a monumental difference to people’s lives. Some tenants say their monthly bills have been cut by as much as 75 per cent thanks to the new solar panels and storage battery they’ve had fitted.

“The scheme also helps to achieve wider sustainability goals. As we move forward with the electrification of our infrastructure, from the way we heat our homes to the cars we drive, residential battery storage will have a prominent role to play in grid stabilisation and smoothing out peaks and troughs in demand.

“Ultimately, the project is a win for social housing tenants, a win for the environment and a win for the UK’s energy transition away from fossil fuels.”

Representatives from AceOn will be joining Wrekin Housing Group at the Inside Housing Development awards ceremony in London at the Royal Lancaster on September 30 to find out if the project is a winner.

Mark added: “Whether our project’s name is inside the gold envelope or not, it’s been a fantastic project to be involved in, and it has created a blueprint for other social housing providers to follow to combat the growing issues of fuel poverty and climate change.”

David Wells, executive director of operational services for The Wrekin Housing Group, said: “This project is an excellent example of partnership working to identify and address the challenges of climate changes and rising energy costs for our tenants. I’m delighted that our innovative approach has been recognised with this nomination.

“We would also like to thank our tenants who have allowed us into their homes to install and monitor some of the latest energy-saving techniques. The project has made a huge difference to their lives – some of our tenants are saving up to 75 per cent on their monthly energy bills.

“We are monitoring the performance of the green technologies installed to inform future schemes and help identify other homes that could benefit from retrofitting.”