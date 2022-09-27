Business Growth Roadshow will share top tips for success

Aico, the two-time Shropshire Company of the Year, celebrating their victory this summer

The free event, which runs from October 3 to November 29, will be stopping off in Oswestry, Ludlow, Whitchurch, Telford, Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury.

Oswestry-based home safety company Aico, the reigning Shropshire company of the year, will be outlining how its core cultures and values are at the heart of continued multi-million pound growth.

The chamber will also be bringing together other experts on topics such as finance, international trade, recruitment and skills for presentations and panel debates, hosted by Shropshire Business editor and SBLTV presenter Carl Jones.

Neal Hooper, managing director of Aico, said: “The idea of this roadshow is to provide businesses with a range of short, sharp, thought-provoking presentations designed to help them to be the best that they can be.

“We have put systems and policies in place here at Aico which are hugely successful, helping us to grow rapidly and win a number of awards – and we want to share this intelligence to show other Shropshire businesses they can do the same.”

Members of the Aico team will be explaining how they have adopted the ‘Lencioni model’ created by consultant Patrick Lencioni.

“His philosophies, based around his best-selling book The Five Dysfunctions of a Team, explore the benefits of teamwork, and the importance of getting your organisational politics right,” Neal said.

“We are also keen to share our experiences around how corporate social responsibility has helped to foster a fantastic community spirit among our workforce, for the benefit of Shropshire.”

It is anticipated that each event – which includes free refreshments – will run for around 90 minutes, with time set aside for networking.

Shropshire Chamber director Rachel Owen said: “We are looking forward to taking this different kind of business event to all corners of the county.

“To accommodate for people’s differing working patterns, two of the roadshows will be in the morning, two at lunchtime, and two in the evening.”

The programme begins at Aico’s Oswestry headquarters in Maesbury Road at 6pm on October 3, before moving to Ludlow for a morning session at the town’s brewery on October 14.

Stallion AI near Whitchurch will host the third event at noon on October 26, followed by an evening gathering at Hadley Park House Hotel in Telford on November 2.

The final two dates will be in Bridgnorth at lunchtime on November 14, and finally Shrewsbury Town Football Club on the morning of November 29.

Rachel added: “This event will provide opportunity to discuss current business topics, share best practice and establish new strong business connections.”