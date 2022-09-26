Jaguar Land Rover asks its suppliers to reduce emissions

The Jaguar Land Rover Engine Manufacturing Centre at i54 Business Park,

The aim is to reach carbon net zero emissions across JLR’s supply chain, products, and operations by 2039.

The company, which has its engine manufacturing centre at the i54 north of Wolverhampton, said that achieving net zero across the entire value chain will benefit people, clients and the planet.

JLR wants its global first tier supplier network – products, services and logistics – to align with its 2030 goals, while maintaining the same quality.

It will ask suppliers to set their decarbonisation pathway, report transparently and demonstrate progress towards their targets. This would involve disclosing their carbon reporting and collaborating with their own supply chain to deliver the same reductions.

This requirement has been shared with JLR’s supply network, totalling more than 5,000 companies around the world.

Through its Reimagine strategy, Jaguar Land Rover is undergoing a transformation to deliver sustainability-rich modern luxury vehicles by decarbonising its entire value chain, adopting circular economy principles and transitioning to fully electric product ranges by the end of the decade.

Barbara Bergmeier, executive director of industrial operations for JLR, said: “Fulfilling our SBTi commitments and achieving carbon net zero emissions across our entire supply chain by 2039 are the driving forces in Jaguar Land Rover’s industrial strategy.

"We can only meet these ambitious targets together, which is why we’re inviting suppliers to join us on this challenging but exciting journey, strengthening existing relationships to enable all parties to achieve significant, quantifiable goals.”

Wilhelm Steger, chief executive of the ZKW Group, which supplies premium lighting systems to Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Our vision is pioneering, premium lighting and electronic systems for all mobility concepts in the global automotive industry.