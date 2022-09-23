Takeaway given score of one out of five in latest hygiene ratings around Shropshire

Takeaways, pubs, restaurants and any other business that sells food is subject to an inspection on its hygiene standards, which includes handling food, cleanliness of the business and food safety management. It is not a guide to food quality.
Businesses can receive one of six ratings ranging from zero, the lowest score possible which means urgent improvement is necessary, to five, meaning it has very good standards.
Out of the 47 businesses ratings published this week, 39 have received the top score, while three have received four out of five and another three have scored three.
One business has scored two out of five, and one has scored one out of five. All avoided the lowest-possible mark of zero. See all the latest ratings below.
One out of five
Sam's Kebab at 1 North Road, Llanymynech
Two out of five
Al Piccolino at 9 - 10 Castle Gates, Shrewsbury
Three out of five
4 Amigos at 18 Hills Lane, Shrewsbury
The Arleston Inn at Arleston Lane, Arleston, Telford
Pizza Hub, at 19a Church Street, Wellington
Four out of five
Bengal Spices at Ashfield House, Llanymynech
Jamaica No Problem Mon at 11 Market Street, Wellington
Unicorn Inn at Hampton Loade, Bridgnorth
Five out of five
A5 Auctions at Montford Village Hall, Montford, Shrewsbury
Beaten Track Harvester at Beaten Track, Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury
Bell Inn at Tong, Shifnal
The Boyne Arms at Burwarton, Bridgnorth
Carvells The Art Of Tea at 13 King Street, Ludlow
Cheswardine Hall at Cheswardine Hall Residential Home, Chipnall, Cheswardine, Market Drayton
Church Inn at Church Street, Ludlow
Cineworld at Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury
Costa @ Applegreen Service Station, Crossways, Church Stretton
Cote Brasserie at 14 - 16 The Square, Shrewsbury
The Cote Kitchen At Churncote at Churncote Farm, Shrewsbury
The Crown Inn at Wentnor, Bishops Castle
Great Wall Chinese Takeaway at Drayton Road, Shawbury
Greggs Church Stretton (Applegreen) at Crossways, Church Stretton
Hopton Shoot at Keepers Cottage, Hopton Wafers
ICON Coffee at St Laurences Church, College Street, Ludlow
Indian Street Food at 30 Canopied Stalls Market Hall, Shoplatch, Shrewsbury
Kangaroo Inn at Clun Road, Aston On Clun, Craven Arms
Kerry Vale Vineyard at The Vineyard, Pentreheyling, Montgomery
Loggerheads at The Loggerheads, 1 Church Street, Shrewsbury
Mayfair Health Wellbeing Centre Menu at Church Stretton Medical Practice, Easthope Road, Church Stretton
The Miners Arms at Priest Weston, Montgomery
Nicky B's Cakes And Catering Limited at 6 Watergate Street, Whitchurch
OK Diners Ltd at Maes-Y-Clawdd, Oswestry
Oriental City at Unit 2, Estate House, 14 Coder Road, Ludlow
Panda Noodle House at TF9
Paws Cafe at 53 Mardol, Shrewsbury
Plantkind at 4 Milk Street, Shrewsbury
Red Barn at 108 Longden Road, Shrewsbury
The Red Lion at Myddle, Shrewsbury
The Royal Oak at Coton Hill, Shrewsbury
Starbucks at Maes-Y-Clawdd, Oswestry
Station Cafe at Gobowen Station, Station Road, Gobowen
The Summer House @ Boningale at The Summer House Inn, Holyhead Road, Albrighton
Sun Inn at Marton, Welshpool
Town House Restaurant at 36 Cheshire Street, Market Drayton
Walled Garden Cafe at Derwen College, Whittington Road, Gobowen
Working Together (Ludlow) Ltd Cafe at Rockspring Community Centre, Sandford Road, Ludlow
Yo! To Go! at Tesco Stores Ltd Wrekin Retail Park, Whitchurch Drive, Wellington