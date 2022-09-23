Takeaway given score of one out of five in latest hygiene ratings around Shropshire

Takeaways, pubs, restaurants and any other business that sells food is subject to an inspection on its hygiene standards, which includes handling food, cleanliness of the business and food safety management. It is not a guide to food quality.

Businesses can receive one of six ratings ranging from zero, the lowest score possible which means urgent improvement is necessary, to five, meaning it has very good standards.

Out of the 47 businesses ratings published this week, 39 have received the top score, while three have received four out of five and another three have scored three.

One business has scored two out of five, and one has scored one out of five. All avoided the lowest-possible mark of zero. See all the latest ratings below.

One out of five

Sam's Kebab at 1 North Road, Llanymynech

Two out of five

Al Piccolino at 9 - 10 Castle Gates, Shrewsbury

Three out of five

4 Amigos at 18 Hills Lane, Shrewsbury

The Arleston Inn at Arleston Lane, Arleston, Telford

Pizza Hub, at 19a Church Street, Wellington

Four out of five

Bengal Spices at Ashfield House, Llanymynech

Jamaica No Problem Mon at 11 Market Street, Wellington

Unicorn Inn at Hampton Loade, Bridgnorth

Five out of five

A5 Auctions at Montford Village Hall, Montford, Shrewsbury

Beaten Track Harvester at Beaten Track, Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury

Bell Inn at Tong, Shifnal

The Boyne Arms at Burwarton, Bridgnorth

Carvells The Art Of Tea at 13 King Street, Ludlow

Cheswardine Hall at Cheswardine Hall Residential Home, Chipnall, Cheswardine, Market Drayton

Church Inn at Church Street, Ludlow

Cineworld at Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury

Costa @ Applegreen Service Station, Crossways, Church Stretton

Cote Brasserie at 14 - 16 The Square, Shrewsbury

The Cote Kitchen At Churncote at Churncote Farm, Shrewsbury

The Crown Inn at Wentnor, Bishops Castle

Great Wall Chinese Takeaway at Drayton Road, Shawbury

Greggs Church Stretton (Applegreen) at Crossways, Church Stretton

Hopton Shoot at Keepers Cottage, Hopton Wafers

ICON Coffee at St Laurences Church, College Street, Ludlow

Indian Street Food at 30 Canopied Stalls Market Hall, Shoplatch, Shrewsbury

Kangaroo Inn at Clun Road, Aston On Clun, Craven Arms

Kerry Vale Vineyard at The Vineyard, Pentreheyling, Montgomery

Loggerheads at The Loggerheads, 1 Church Street, Shrewsbury

Mayfair Health Wellbeing Centre Menu at Church Stretton Medical Practice, Easthope Road, Church Stretton

The Miners Arms at Priest Weston, Montgomery

Nicky B's Cakes And Catering Limited at 6 Watergate Street, Whitchurch

OK Diners Ltd at Maes-Y-Clawdd, Oswestry

Oriental City at Unit 2, Estate House, 14 Coder Road, Ludlow

Panda Noodle House at TF9

Paws Cafe at 53 Mardol, Shrewsbury

Plantkind at 4 Milk Street, Shrewsbury

Red Barn at 108 Longden Road, Shrewsbury

The Red Lion at Myddle, Shrewsbury

The Royal Oak at Coton Hill, Shrewsbury

Starbucks at Maes-Y-Clawdd, Oswestry

Station Cafe at Gobowen Station, Station Road, Gobowen

The Summer House @ Boningale at The Summer House Inn, Holyhead Road, Albrighton

Sun Inn at Marton, Welshpool

Town House Restaurant at 36 Cheshire Street, Market Drayton

Walled Garden Cafe at Derwen College, Whittington Road, Gobowen

Working Together (Ludlow) Ltd Cafe at Rockspring Community Centre, Sandford Road, Ludlow