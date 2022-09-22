Profits grow for pets group

Annual profits are up for CVS

Pre-tax profit was up 8.8per cent from £33.1 million in 2020-2021 to £36m with revenue rising 8.6 per cent to £554.2m.

CVS said it was seeing increasing demand for its services as the pet population continued to grow.

The group said there was a six per cent increase in the average number of vets employed in the year. It now employ around 5,000 vets and nurses.

Since the end of June there had been strong growth in the first 10 weeks

Chief executive Richard Fairman said: "Our continued focus on providing the best possible clinical standards, led by our fantastic colleagues who are committed to high quality veterinary care, has contributed to the strength of our performance.