Members of the Vistry team on the golf course

Members of the Vistry Group raised £7,690 for suicide prevention charity Papyrus when they took up their clubs for the 18-hole event held at The Shropshire Golf Course.

The event was held in the same week at World Suicide Prevention Day.

Freya Halsall, marketing manager for Vistry Mercia said: “Papyrus is such a deserving charity which is working tirelessly to support young people.

“We are hoping to do many more fundraising activities before the end of the year to further help raise money for them.

“It was great to see colleagues taking part in the golf tournament. Team-building events such as these help to boost team morale as well as raise money for our chosen charity which is so important to us.”

After the final hole, the Vistry Mercia team celebrated with a meal, charity auction and awards ceremony.