Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Vistry team tee up more than £7000 for charity

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

More than £7,000 was raised for charity at a golf tournament held in Telford last week.

Members of the Vistry team on the golf course
Members of the Vistry team on the golf course

Members of the Vistry Group raised £7,690 for suicide prevention charity Papyrus when they took up their clubs for the 18-hole event held at The Shropshire Golf Course.

The event was held in the same week at World Suicide Prevention Day.

Freya Halsall, marketing manager for Vistry Mercia said: “Papyrus is such a deserving charity which is working tirelessly to support young people.

“We are hoping to do many more fundraising activities before the end of the year to further help raise money for them.

“It was great to see colleagues taking part in the golf tournament. Team-building events such as these help to boost team morale as well as raise money for our chosen charity which is so important to us.”

After the final hole, the Vistry Mercia team celebrated with a meal, charity auction and awards ceremony.

Vistry Mercia is building new properties under the Linden Homes and Bovis Homes brands across Staffordshire, Cheshire, Shropshire, and Worcestershire.

Business
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

Features writer and news reporter covering Shropshire. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News