Top tips for professionals at latest partnership meeting

Teresa Boughey, founder and chief executive of Jungle HR and Inclusion 247, and members of the all-party parliamentary group for Women In Enterprise, will be speaking at the breakfast meeting on Friday September 23.

The event, at Shrewsbury Town Football Club, starts at 7.30am, and is an opportunity for professionals to meet with like-minded business people, and enjoy a full English breakfast.

Teresa is a TEDx speaker, non-executive director and author of the Amazon bestseller 'Closing the Gap - 5 steps to creating an Inclusive Culture', who works with executive boards and leadership teams during times of change and transformation.

Her interactive session will explore some of the changes businesses are noticing with customer engagement, what this means for staff, and ways to foster customer relationships in a hybrid world.

Kelly Riedel, Shropshire Chamber’s events manager, said: “Almost every aspect of our engagement with our people and customers has changed over the past two years.

“Many employees are demanding more flexible and hybrid working arrangements and in some instances are reluctant to hop on a plane or train to go visit customers in person.

“Businesses are taking stock and reflecting up what they've learned from this past two years – and using this as an opportunity to shake off the bad habits from before.”

The chamber’s professionals partnership, which meets quarterly, is open to both members and non-members.