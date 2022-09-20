Telford’s location a key driver for motor business

Alex Smith from Andrew Dixon & Company, Peter Glover, managing director at Motus Vehicle Solutions, Liz Lowe, head of estates at Morris Property, and Grant Williamson, training and business development manager at Motus Vehicle Solutions

Training4taillifts, a specialist transport sector training business, has relocated from a site in Lichfield, moving into the latest phase of light industrial units at Access442 at Hadley Park, Telford.

The company, which has developed the UK’s first national standard for tail-lift service training, has seen fast-growing success as the road transport industry looks increasingly at every aspect of its safety practices. Training4taillifts will use its new 2,510 sq ft unit to deliver its fully accredited courses to customers’ staff.

Peter Glover, managing director of Motus Vehicle Solutions, said: “Our Training4taillifts business has taken off as the focus on safety across the transport sector has accelerated.

"Tail-lifts are an integral part of a huge number of commercial vehicles on our roads, but there had been no national accredited course to help operators meet the high standards demanded of servicing on the rest of the vehicle.

"We have worked hard to develop suitable training courses and see the central location and high-quality build of the Access442 development as being ideal in terms of training service technicians from some of the biggest transport fleets in the UK."

Director Alex Smith from letting agents Andrew Dixon and Company, who have been marketing Access442 at Hadley Park on behalf of Morris Property, said the development’s reputation for quality and central trading location generates a high level of interest and uptake from national and local businesses.

He said: “We are delighted to have completed the letting of Unit B1 to Training4taillifts. The unit underwent an extensive fit out on their behalf, which was delivered by Morris Property’s construction team, ensuring a quality finish throughout. As an established company and part of a broad UK business group, they represent another exciting addition to Access442.”

Liz Lowe, head of estates at Morris Property, said: “There continues to be strong demand in Telford for well-managed, quality industrial units available to rent or buy as investment opportunities. Seventy-seven per cent of the development is now occupied, with 33 per cent of the remaining space now in solicitor’s hands ready to complete."