Shropshire holiday park with 'luxurious' lodges for sale for over £2 million

Holiday park in Shropshire, near Oswestry. Photo: Zoopla

The business is set in the parkland and comes with four four-bedroom detached lodges, along with a chalet-style one-bedroom lodge which is set within grounds of the park.

The holiday park which is listed for over £2 million, is surrounded by beautiful greenery and rural views, all of which can be taken in on the decking area of each lodge - which also houses luxury hot tubs for guests to enjoy.

It is located six miles away from Oswestry, and 13 miles away from Shrewsbury - also with access to the A5 main road.

The listing description says: "A successful holiday park business set in parkland with a secure barrier entrance and parking the park consists of 4 luxurious and contemporary four bedroom, four bathroom detached lodges with large entertaining decking areas housing hot tubs.

"There is a further chalet style one bedroom lodges within the grounds of the park all benefitting from stunning lawned gardens and rural views.

"There is also a play area for smaller children, There are store rooms, handy man shed and fully equipped laundry room providing housekeeping facilities for the park.

"A secure barrier entrance leads onto the park where a large with driveway leading to the individual lodges where there is ample parking. A further lane leads to the outbuildings and Housekeeping. There is a secondary gateway further along the lane."

The listing can be viewed on Zoopla: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60623418/