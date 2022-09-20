Shropshire care provider raises pay for staff again in £2.5 million support package

Samantha Woosnam, head of HR for Coverage Care Services

The latest £1.5 million investment represents the biggest pay increase to be awarded by Coverage Care Services and means every single employee will now earn more than £10 per hour, apart from apprentices.

The company has raised wages once already this year and this latest decision means its wage bill for 2022 will be £2.5 million more than the previous year.

For some roles, staff will now see their hourly rates increase by 22 per cent as a result of the decision.

Night care assistant shift leaders will see their pay increase from £10.91 to £13.40 per hour, while qualified day care assistants will receive an extra £1.05 per hour.

The unprecedent pay-rise follows growing concerns among senior leaders about the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on employees as well as ongoing challenges around recruitment and retention.

Samantha Woosnam, head of HR for the organisation, said: “Our employees consistently go above and beyond in their duties to ensure our residents receive the level of care they so richly deserve and our decision to increase wages recognises this hard work and loyalty at a time when many are feeling the pressure as a result of increased household bills.

“We are proud of our track record on colleague pay and this £2.5 million wage support package demonstrates our continued commitment to our dedicated team.

“We are doing as much as we can to ensure employees feel rewarded, happy and can support their own families through this difficult period of economic uncertainty.”

The latest pay increases will become effective immediately and it will be the biggest pay rise to be awarded in Coverage Care’s 25 years of existence.

She added: “As well as supporting existing staff, we hope the improved remuneration package will encourage more people to consider a career in the care sector.

“Nationally, it is becoming harder and harder to recruit and retain people within the sector and we are doing all we can to support those who feel like a career in care would suit their skills and personal attributes.

“We’ve worked particularly hard on putting together training and development programmes for our employees and we will support any member of staff who wishes to progress within the company.

“Across our 12 homes, we already have lots of shining examples of individuals who started their career with us at apprentice level and are now either part of the management team or are on their way and we would encourage anyone interested in considering a career in care to get in touch.”

Coverage care employs around 1,000 individuals across its homes in a range of caring, nursing, administrative, domestic and maintenance roles.

The new pay structure means enhanced rates of pay for qualified care assistants, those wishing to take on additional responsibilities within homes and those working night shifts.