Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Recruitment firm opens seventh office in Telford

By James PughTelfordBusinessPublished:

A growing recruitment firm with seven offices across the Midlands and North West England has chosen Telford as the location for its new office.

Managing director Damian Lee with the Telford branch team
Managing director Damian Lee with the Telford branch team

The company has also just moved to a new head office in Redditch and the addition of the new Telford office facilitates the company’s continued growth as they seek to support workers with finding temporary and permanent employment positions during the cost-of-living crisis.

Swift Temps was founded in 2016. Redditch-born entrepreneur Damian Lee left his senior recruitment role in Birmingham to launch Swift, at the time using his home as collateral.

Mr Lee’s risk paid off and the company now has seven offices across the West Midlands and North West England with offices in Oldbury, Telford, Manchester, St Helens, Preston and Deeside.

The company, which has opened the office in St James House, Hollinswood Road, has appointed local recruitment expert Penny Wood as branch manager.

Mrs Wood's team specialises in placing workers in industrial, food, engineering and commercial sectors both in temporary and permanent roles, across Telford and Shropshire.

"We’re heading in to peak season for our clients as they look to scale their staff numbers up to cope with increased seasonal demand.

"Our new office is right in the heart of the birthplace of industry and we have quality candidates ready to support businesses across Telford and Wrekin," Mrs Wood said.

"Having lived in Telford for most of my life, it’s a personal ambition of mine to help the people of Telford back in to work during these difficult economic circumstances. We’ve already got clients on board offering immediate starts for local people and we hope that lots of local people come forward to join our candidate pool."

Business
News
Telford
Local Hubs
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News