Recruitment firm opens seventh office in Telford

Managing director Damian Lee with the Telford branch team

The company has also just moved to a new head office in Redditch and the addition of the new Telford office facilitates the company’s continued growth as they seek to support workers with finding temporary and permanent employment positions during the cost-of-living crisis.

Swift Temps was founded in 2016. Redditch-born entrepreneur Damian Lee left his senior recruitment role in Birmingham to launch Swift, at the time using his home as collateral.

Mr Lee’s risk paid off and the company now has seven offices across the West Midlands and North West England with offices in Oldbury, Telford, Manchester, St Helens, Preston and Deeside.

The company, which has opened the office in St James House, Hollinswood Road, has appointed local recruitment expert Penny Wood as branch manager.

Mrs Wood's team specialises in placing workers in industrial, food, engineering and commercial sectors both in temporary and permanent roles, across Telford and Shropshire.

"We’re heading in to peak season for our clients as they look to scale their staff numbers up to cope with increased seasonal demand.

"Our new office is right in the heart of the birthplace of industry and we have quality candidates ready to support businesses across Telford and Wrekin," Mrs Wood said.