Lyreco charges forward with expansion of electric fleet

Fifty new Ford E-Transit electric vans have been purchased to join the firm’s existing 17 Renault Master Z.E all-electric light goods vehicles.

The Ford E-Transits provide a real-world range and carrying capacity which has allowed Lyreco to utilise EV technology on a much wider range of its deliveries than before.

This development, combined with seeking to comply with legislation concerning vehicle emissions ahead of time, has meant that the Lyreco EV Fleet is now planned to be deployed across 13 of the firm’s 24 regional distribution centres across the UK, in areas including Dartford, Edinburgh, Manchester and Oxford.

The vans at the Lyreco National Distribution Centre site in Telford will be charged by electricity generated by Lyreco’s own renewable energy solar panel-powered charging stations. Lyreco has invested more than £124,000 in charging infrastructure across the Regional Distribution Centre network to ensure that vehicles are charged taking advantage of REGO (Renewal Energy Guaranteed Origin) electricity. Plans are currently being put in place to install charging stations at Lyreco’s remaining sites in 2023.

Acquisition of the new vehicles is in line with Lyreco’s goal to become completely carbon neutral by 2030. It also meets the firm’s Clean Van Commitment; a corporate pledge to move to zero tailpipe emission vans by 2028.

Since 2013, Lyreco has reduced fuel consumption per delivery by over 31 per cent thanks to route optimisation, fleet improvements and by training drivers to be more efficient behind the wheel supported by a state of the art telematics system provided by Ltyx. Customer orders have been consolidated reducing overall deliveries, with particular attention paid to ‘the last mile’; the delivery of goods from fulfilment depot to customer, which, if not managed carefully, has the potential to be the most polluting aspect of the supply chain.

Peter Gojka, building services manager at Lyreco, said: “The acceleration to electrify our fleet has been driven by our desire to embrace sustainable change and demonstrate commitment to moving away from diesel.

“In making this significant investment to our infrastructure we are playing an active role in reducing the environmental impact of delivery transport while safeguarding the planet, our customers and our business.

“There will come a point when businesses are forced to change. Our aim is to lead the charge and we have paid great attention to how our new electric delivery vehicles can bring the greatest benefits to our customers and our operations right now.”

Michael Milward, MD of Lyreco, added: “At Lyreco we pride ourselves on doing what’s right for the people, the planet and our community.

“Expanding our electric fleet is part of our Lyreco Goodness pledge, which includes embedding sustainable practices into our business strategy, with every step of the supply chain scrutinised for social, environmental, and economic impact.