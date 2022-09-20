Last chance for charities to apply for free chamber membership

Mia Carter, Shropshire Chamber’s director of membership

The Charity Membership Fund has already helped more than 50 groups, thanks to the financial support from three high-profile Shropshire businesses – Aico, Enterprise Flex-E-Rent, and McPhillips.

“With times still tough in our economy, we know that this can make a really positive difference to local charities at a time when they need it most,” said Mia Carter, Shropshire Chamber’s director of membership.

“The fund generated by our three supporting ambassadors gives organisations access to Shropshire Chamber membership, which includes a host of benefits such as HR, tax, legal services and health and safety support.

“It also entitles them to a wide range of discounted events and training programmes, as well as attendance at network club sessions.”

To qualify for consideration, charities and not-for-profit organisations must have a Shropshire postcode, and a turnover below £1 million. The fund is not open to existing chamber members, or charities which have already benefited.

All applications will be assessed and considered by the ambassadors panel, who will make the final decision. The fund has a limit on the number of memberships it can provide, and once that limit is reached it will close for the current year.

Neal Hooper, managing director of Aico – the current Shropshire Company of the Year – said: “As a patron of the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce we are always seeking ways to support them, and of course Shropshire business in general.

“Aico in the Community was launched a few years ago to bring a great focus on our CSR initiatives. By becoming a Chamber Ambassador we are able to be involved with a number of causes that are important to us.”

David Wauchope, of McPhillips, said: “We are a Shropshire-based company with the vast majority of employees based within the county. This is an opportunity for us to support local causes within our own community, and hopefully give a little bit back where we can.

“Quite often people in need don’t know where to start looking for support; if we can put a platform out there where people can approach us for support, then that has to

be a good thing for our county as a whole, and means we can direct support where it is needed and can be effective.”

Tom Macdonald, of Enterprise Flex-E-Rent, added: “Enterprise has a proud history of supporting our local communities, and the opportunity to partner with the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce aligned perfectly with our ongoing commitment to support good causes in the Shropshire region.

“We know that many of our employees have benefited from the fantastic work that local community groups do, and in recent years we have built strong relationships with many charities in the local area. We are looking forward to continuing this as an Ambassador in 2022.”