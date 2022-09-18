Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Convenience store opening times: Queen's funeral day hours for Co-op, Spar, Tesco and more

By David StubbingsBusinessPublished:

Shops such as Tesco Express, Co-op, Sainsbury's Local and Spar will have reduced hours or be closed completely on the bank holiday.

Many convenience stores are reducing their hours on Monday
Many convenience stores are reducing their hours on Monday

Convenience stores are set to reduce their opening hours, or not open at all on Monday.

With the Queen's state funeral being declared a bank holiday, many shops run by national chains are staying shut until the early evening at least.

Retailers have said their decisions will allow colleagues and customers to pay their respects to the Queen who died on September 8 at the age of 96.

All large supermarkets will be closed on Monday, leaving those who need to nip to the shop having to use the convenience and other corner shops which will remain open.

We've rounded up what a number of national chains have said about their stores on the day of the funeral.

Co-op

Co-op stores will not be open for most of Monday.

The firm has said: "As a mark of respect and to give our colleagues, customers and members time to reflect and mourn, our stores will be closed on the 19th September until 5pm."

Nisa

All Nisa stores are independently owned, so it's up to those running each shop whether to open or not and what their hours will be.

Check locally.

Sainsbury's Local

Sainsbury's Local stores will not open until 5pm on Monday, with all its larger supermarkets, Habitat showrooms and Argos stores closed all day.

"In honour of Her Majesty and so our colleagues can pay their respects, all Sainsbury's supermarkets, Habitat showrooms and Argos stores will be closed on Monday, 19 September," a Sainsbury's statement said.

"Selected Sainsbury's convenience stores in London will stay open to support mourners coming into central London for the service.

"Our other convenience stores and petrol stations will open from 5pm, to allow customers to pick up essentials."

Spar

Stores run by Spar UK will be closed on Monday, however independently-owned stores with Spar branding will make their own decisions on opening hours for Monday.

A spokesperson for Spar UK said: "Customers are advised to check with their local store for further details on timings."

Tesco Express

Tesco has also said its Express stores will not open until 5pm.

In a statement, the company said: "To allow our colleagues and customers across the UK to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen, on Monday 19 September our large stores will be closed all day and our Express stores will open from 5pm-10pm."

Business
News
Royal
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News