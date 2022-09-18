Many convenience stores are reducing their hours on Monday

Convenience stores are set to reduce their opening hours, or not open at all on Monday.

With the Queen's state funeral being declared a bank holiday, many shops run by national chains are staying shut until the early evening at least.

Retailers have said their decisions will allow colleagues and customers to pay their respects to the Queen who died on September 8 at the age of 96.

All large supermarkets will be closed on Monday, leaving those who need to nip to the shop having to use the convenience and other corner shops which will remain open.

We've rounded up what a number of national chains have said about their stores on the day of the funeral.

Co-op

Co-op stores will not be open for most of Monday.

The firm has said: "As a mark of respect and to give our colleagues, customers and members time to reflect and mourn, our stores will be closed on the 19th September until 5pm."

Nisa

All Nisa stores are independently owned, so it's up to those running each shop whether to open or not and what their hours will be.

Check locally.

Sainsbury's Local

Sainsbury's Local stores will not open until 5pm on Monday, with all its larger supermarkets, Habitat showrooms and Argos stores closed all day.

"In honour of Her Majesty and so our colleagues can pay their respects, all Sainsbury's supermarkets, Habitat showrooms and Argos stores will be closed on Monday, 19 September," a Sainsbury's statement said.

"Selected Sainsbury's convenience stores in London will stay open to support mourners coming into central London for the service.

"Our other convenience stores and petrol stations will open from 5pm, to allow customers to pick up essentials."

Spar

Stores run by Spar UK will be closed on Monday, however independently-owned stores with Spar branding will make their own decisions on opening hours for Monday.

A spokesperson for Spar UK said: "Customers are advised to check with their local store for further details on timings."

Tesco Express

Tesco has also said its Express stores will not open until 5pm.