ETB invests £100k in Ludlow garage to create automotive centre of excellence

Technician Narcis Torgai, front of desk advisor Jodie Griffiths, ,MOT tester Luke Stuart and centre manager Matt Little mean business at ETB in Ludlow after £100,000 investment

The former Express Fit Autocentres site, based in Ludford Bridge Industrial Estate, has benefitted from a radical exterior and interior refurbishment, along with the most technologically advanced equipment including new MOT and alignment ramps and new telephone, computer and security systems.

The centre’s stock of premium tyres has also been expanded significantly to include Bridgestone’s premium line-up of award-winning tyres, in addition to a wide range of Firestone products. Customers at the Temeside depot can also utilise a free Wi-Fi service for the first time, in another investment to benefit motorists.

Centre manager Matt Little and colleagues Narcis Torgai, Luke Stuart and Jodie Griffiths will all remain in their roles following the ETB takeover and Jodie said the team had been given a renewed sense of purpose following the investment.

She said: “It’s exciting times for us all and we’ve been really impressed by ETB’s commitment to us and to our customers. Their attention to detail has impressed us and we’re all looking forward to a new beginning.

“We want our existing customers to know that nothing changes in terms of our levels of customer service. We will continue to treat each motorist with the same care and will always provide open and honest feedback, just like we always have.

“The only thing that changes is that we offer even more comprehensive solutions than before, thanks to the new equipment in place. Our waiting area is now more comfortable and welcoming too and we’re already receiving a lot of positive feedback, so it’s exciting times for us here.”

ETB is a rapidly expanding network of automotive centres based predominantly in the Midlands, Wales and the South West. It will continue to grow, with other successful garages earmarked to join the network in the coming weeks and months.

ETB’s retail director Paul Nunn said: “We have been looking to expand into Ludlow for some time. It’s a market town we know well, with a community that appreciates a reliable, friendly service. We think we’ve created a motoring centre of excellence in south Shropshire, and we are already delighted with the feedback we’re receiving from customers.