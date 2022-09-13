Notification Settings

Why Wetherspoon pubs will be slashing prices this Thursday

By Deborah Hardiman

Pub chain Wetherspoon will be dropping prices by almost eight per cent for one day to mark Tax Equality Day.

Wetherspoon watering holes across the Black Country, Shropshire and Staffordshire, will be among branches due to shave the price of all food and drink by 7.5 per cent on Thursday to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction across the hospitality industry.

Pub manager Siobhan Rustom at The Chequers Inn, in High Street, Stourbridge, said: "It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20 per cent.

"Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.

"It doesn't make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets.

"Customers coming to The Chequers Inn on Thursday September 15 will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.

"We urge the Chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets."

On Thursday any customer spending £10 on food and drink will only pay £9.25.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

