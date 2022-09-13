Shropshire’s apprenticeship stars recognised at In-Comm Training Awards

Telford winners Lewis Laidler, of Hoshizaki Europe; James Morgan, of Torus Measurement Systems, and Declan Walsh of Hoshizaki Europe

Torus Measurement Systems’ James Morgan overcame competition from more 100 apprentices across the West Midlands to secure the ‘Outstanding Learner of the Year’ title at this year’s annual In-Comm Training Awards.

More than 300 people packed into The Eastside Rooms in Birmingham to hear how the 24-year-old is working his way towards a degree by impressing on the shopfloor, helping deliver critical projects and, importantly, becoming a STEM ambassador that sees him go into schools to inspire the next generation.

The high-profile ceremony, which is backed by main sponsor the Engineering Technology Group (ETG), saw Shropshire’s training strength come to the fore again.

Joining James on stage was Hoshizaki Europe’s Lewis Laidler, who secured 'Most Improved Learner' for the way he has overcome initial difficulties to become a highly respected engineer and a great ambassador for this type of learning.

Two employers from the country were also recognised on the evening, with Billcar Precision Engineering winning the 'Small Employer' award for the way it uses staff to develop young learners and Hoshizaki Europe taking the 'Large Employer' accolade.

The latter has been a long-term supporter of vocational learning and has invested heavily in an apprentice scheme that spans all departments, including engineering, quality, manufacturing and business administration.

It also runs a scheme where apprentices are rewarded for their ideas on how to improve their role or the business.

Bekki Phillips, chief operating officer at In-Comm Training, said: “We are finally seeing the perceptions of apprenticeships change since Covid-19 and events like these are crucial to achieving that level of equality.

“Vocational learning shouldn’t be seen as the pathway you take if you don’t get good grades, that’s nonsense. We now have clear pathways in place where a learner can go all the way to a degree in less time than going to university, with the added benefits of hundreds of hours of real-life experience and zero debt.

“Our finalists have demonstrated hard work, commitment, teamwork, innovation and, importantly, technical competences. They are already making a real difference to the companies they work for, and this is just the start.”

This was the 11th year the In-Comm Training Awards have been held and gave nearly 50 finalists the opportunity to celebrate their achievements in front of their peers, mentors and employers.

Other winners included:

Britney Biju (Collins Aerospace) – Engineering & Manufacturing Foundation at Telford

Christian Newey (IMI Norgren) – Engineering & Manufacturing Advanced at Aldridge

Emily Lander (M&A Doocey) – Business Support

George Moore (Precision Technologies) – Engineering & Manufacturing Foundation at Aldridge

James Morgan (Torus Measurement Systems) – Engineering & Manufacturing Advanced at Telford

Jean Catchpowle (Gestamp) – Quality & Continuous Improvement

Oliver Eskriett (Brandauer) – Management & Leadership

Tracey Reynolds (William King) – Ambassador of the Year

The evening was also used to celebrate the life of Her Majesty the Queen, with guests marking the unrivalled service and dedication of Her Royal Highness.

Gareth Jones, managing director In-Comm Training, added: “The awards have grown massively from when they first started and we want to them to continue to get bigger, as it’s a fantastic way of spreading the message about vocational learning and everything it has to offer.