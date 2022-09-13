Notification Settings

Shrewsbury firm Beaver Bridges appoints new MD

By James Pugh

Bridge builder Beaver Bridges has appointed Pete Dalzell as managing director.

Pete Dalzell alongside Henry Beaver
Pete Dalzell alongside Henry Beaver

This move will see him continue to work closely alongside Henry Beaver and Jo Beaver with Henry becoming chief executive of the growing Shrewsbury-based business.

Henry said: “As our business continues to grow and as we expand the range of bridges and services we offer to our clients, I am delighted that Pete has stepped up into this role, his incredible strong business knowledge and experience will be vital as we continue our ambitious plans to grow and develop our business."

Pete added: “I am proud to have been given the opportunity to lead a strong team of people who are market specialists for full turnkey bridge design, manufacture and installation and for Beaver Bridges to focus on becoming the leading bridge supplier in the UK to truly dominate the bridging market."

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

