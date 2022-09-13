Shrewsbury firm Beaver Bridges appoints new MD

Pete Dalzell alongside Henry Beaver

This move will see him continue to work closely alongside Henry Beaver and Jo Beaver with Henry becoming chief executive of the growing Shrewsbury-based business.

Henry said: “As our business continues to grow and as we expand the range of bridges and services we offer to our clients, I am delighted that Pete has stepped up into this role, his incredible strong business knowledge and experience will be vital as we continue our ambitious plans to grow and develop our business."