New tattoo studio opens in Shrewsbury town centre

The property at 11 Fish Street in Shrewsbury is now home to Dark Spectrum Tattoo Collective

The owners of Dark Spectrum Tattoo Collective have completed the letting of 11 Fish Street, which is understood to date from about 1640.

Providing versatile accommodation arranged over three floors with attic storage space, the property extends to 1,032 sq ft, with the letting handled by Towler Shaw Roberts.

Dragos Mincu runs the business with his brother-in-law Sebastian Ursache.

He said: "Seb is an incredibly talented world renowned artist who was the featured tattooist in the biggest tattoo studio chain in West Midlands.

"He has over 14 years of experience and a distinct passion and flair for hyperrealism black and grey work.”

He added: “We are thrilled to get this property. We did some research and the property has huge historic importance for us and for the Shrewsbury community as well.

“We want to preserve that and aim to become an integral part of the artist community in Shropshire and be actively involved in the local art community.

“This is not just an ordinary tattoo parlour. It’s more an art haven for local artists and art lovers.”

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for TSR, added: “It’s a lovely building which retains many of its original features and we are pleased to have secured new occupiers.

“This property suited the owners, so it’s an exciting opportunity and we wish Dragos and Sebastian every success.

“The property is well located at the corner of Fish Street and Grope Lane, which leads directly to the main High Street in the town centre."

The property was extensively renovated by its current owner in 2018.