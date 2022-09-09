Staff from Telford firm to tackle Three Peaks Challenge for charity

Organiser Ben Edwards, Amanda Davidson, Kaine Coldicutt, Dominic Arnold, Sam Bailey, Garry Horrigan and Gary Roberts

Starting at 6am on Saturday, September 10, seven employees will aim to complete the challenge in 24 hours in aid of mental health charity Mind.

The National Three Peaks Challenge is an event in which participants attempt to climb the highest mountains of England, Scotland and Wales.

Amanda Davidson, from Serchem, said: "This challenge was initially suggested by my colleague Ben Edwards.

"Many of us here at Serchem have benefitted from the help and support offered by Mind over the past few years. I was shocked to read that one in four of us will experience a health problem every year.

"We have raised approximately £1,600 so far. We would love to hit £2,000."