Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Staff from Telford firm to tackle Three Peaks Challenge for charity

By James PughTelfordBusinessPublished:

Employees from Telford-based chemicals company Serchem are set to take part in the National Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for charity.

Organiser Ben Edwards, Amanda Davidson, Kaine Coldicutt, Dominic Arnold, Sam Bailey, Garry Horrigan and Gary Roberts
Organiser Ben Edwards, Amanda Davidson, Kaine Coldicutt, Dominic Arnold, Sam Bailey, Garry Horrigan and Gary Roberts

Starting at 6am on Saturday, September 10, seven employees will aim to complete the challenge in 24 hours in aid of mental health charity Mind.

The National Three Peaks Challenge is an event in which participants attempt to climb the highest mountains of England, Scotland and Wales.

Amanda Davidson, from Serchem, said: "This challenge was initially suggested by my colleague Ben Edwards.

"Many of us here at Serchem have benefitted from the help and support offered by Mind over the past few years. I was shocked to read that one in four of us will experience a health problem every year.

"We have raised approximately £1,600 so far. We would love to hit £2,000."

To support the team with a donation visit https://justgiving.com/fundraising/serchem24hrthreepeaks

Business
News
Telford
Local Hubs
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News