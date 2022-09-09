Business and farming communities pay tribute to Elizabeth II

Richard Sheehan, Shropshire Chamber chief executive

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce chief executive Richard Sheehan said: “We are greatly saddened to learn of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“She was a great supporter of business and enterprise, and a patron of the British Chambers of Commerce.

“On behalf of all of our members, patrons and staff we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family on their profound loss.”

NFU president Minette Batters said: “Words cannot describe the deep sense of sadness that I and the rest of the farming community will feel at the news of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

“Her Majesty has been the embodiment of duty and public service, seeing the country through seven decades where we have seen huge change in our nation and in our fields.

“The Queen’s deep connection to the countryside has been valued enormously by farmers and has left a remarkable legacy that will continue for generations.

“On behalf of farmers in England and Wales, I would like to send my deepest condolences to the King, Queen Consort and the Royal Family at this truly sad time for our country.”

NFU Cymru president Aled Jones said: “There is a deep feeling of melancholy amongst the Welsh farming community following news of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

“Her Majesty was a symbol of dedication and commitment to public service, she has been a stoic servant to the country for an extraordinary seven decades, a remarkable reign at the throne of our monarchy.

“The Queen’s warm affiliation with the Great British countryside is well documented and that connection has been valued and appreciated by the nation’s farmers.