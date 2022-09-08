Ladder for Shropshire: Carpentry apprenticeship on offer with family firm

Duncan Jones, director at Evergreen Design

Evergreen Design, based in Shrewsbury, has an opportunity for a carpentry apprentice to join its team.

The business, which has gone from strength-to-strength in the last 12 years, provides bespoke joinery including furniture, kitchens, shop fitting and site joinery from a modern, well-equipped workshop in the town.

It can manufacture its own stairs, windows, doors, cabinets, panels and mouldings, and an in-house paint and finish shop is used to meet the decorating requirements of its clients.

Duncan Jones, director of Evergreen Design, started his own career as an apprentice and is keen to bring young people in to the business as part of its continued expansion.

He said: “The apprentice will have the opportunity to gain an unusually wide range of experience both in the workshop and on site, enabling progression to become a fully-qualified carpenter who we hope will have a long career with us and progress on to higher level training if appropriate.”

Amanda Carpenter, for the Ladder for Shropshire, said she has been delighted to support Evergreen with providing the apprenticeship opportunity.

She said: “We find that there is often a shortage of employers offering construction skills apprenticeships so we are so pleased to have this great offer.