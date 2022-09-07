Poundland doubles number of £1 items to help with cost of living

Poundland is extending

The Walsall chain is doubling the number of £1 items including those in its entrance ‘power wall’.

New pound examples include Cadbury Dairy Milk (95g), Gillette Shave Foam (200ml), Domestos Bleach (750ml) and Toilet Duck Pine (750ml).

Poundland says it is focusing on delivering value on single items so customers can avoid tying up household cash in supermarket bulk buys that only bring the lowest prices to those who can afford to buy more.

The chain is on track to bring chilled and frozen food and new clothing departments to almost half its stores by the year end.

By the autumn, around 350 stores – nearly half the chain – will bring customers chilled and frozen food, alongside whole new categories such as PEP&CO clothing and homeware.

Poundland brought 'project diamond' makeovers to around 50 stores this summer and now another 24 stores – from Penzance to Kirkintilloch – will be given refits in September and October.

It includes the Island Green Shopping Centre store in Wrexham in the week starting September 17 and Swan Shopping Centre, Yardley, in the week starting October 1.

Austin Cooke, Poundland’s chief operating officer, said: “Right across the country, our colleagues are working hard to bring their communities more value, in more places, on the items they want and need, week in, week out.

“And as we extend into exciting new categories such as chilled and frozen food and clothing, whether customers want a full shop or to top-up, we’re continuing our mission to deliver the very best value, on the items we know our customers need most.”

Poundland’s chilled and frozen food programme accelerated following the acquisition of Fultons Foods in 2020 and the expansion of distribution centres in Barnsley and Harlow, Essex.

The latest move comes just a week after Poundland began the roll-out of new fresh meat and fish lines sold under the Cookit brand, to hundreds of its stores. Its initial range includes 11 items including ribs, steaks, bacon, sausages, mince, salmon and cod fillets, starting at just £1.

This week it also rolls out a new £10 Daewoo electrical range to a quarter of its stores and its online site poundshop.com. In 200-plus stores, the range consists of seven key lines including a hand mixer, slow cooker and USB blender which will be available from this week.

The other four Daewoo products – a toaster, mini chopper, sandwich maker and kettle, are also available for £10 – the same price as in stores – at poundshop.com.