Girls football team scores new sponsor

By Megan Jones

A girls football team is celebrating bagging fresh kits after scoring a new sponsor.

SAHA FC under 9's girls football team. Left to right: team manager Ben Weaver, technician Lee Bloor, Greenhous MD Richard Potts and team secretary Jason Hole
SAHA FC under-9s girl's team, based in Shrewsbury, has received new kits after agreeing a deal with former Shrewsbury Town shirt sponsors, Greenhous.

Management at the car dealership jumped at the opportunity to sponsor the team after being approached by their technician, Lee Bloor.

Lee's daughter, eight-year-old Emily, has been playing with the team for a year.

Richard Potts, director and general manager at Greenhous Shrewsbury said: "We’re delighted to be able to sponsor SAHA FC U9 Panthers for the season.

"Sponsoring the girls' team is a great way for us to support upcoming talent and engage with the local community. We’re really excited to see the relationship flourish and wish the team the best of luck."

The sponsorship has been met with huge gratitude from staff at the club. Manager, Ben Weaver, said: "The sponsorship is huge for us. It's really nice to see local businesses backing grass-roots children's football - especially girls teams because this is where they start, the next lionesses."

Since the victory of the Lionesses last month, SAHA have been inundated with enquiries about girls football.

Ben added: "The increase in interest in girls football the last two or three months has been mad, we've had to create four new girls teams this season alone. The new kits couldn't have come at a better time."

For more information, visit @SAHAFCofficial on Facebook.

