Search underway for SME ‘best of the West Midlands’

By James Pugh

The search is on again to discover and recognise the best and brightest small businesses across the West Midlands.

Sue Tonks, FSB regional chair

Britain’s biggest business group the FSB (Federation of Small Businesses) has launched their annual ‘FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards’ which will culminate in a regional final in Cosford in March 2023 followed by a national final in Birmingham later the spring of 2023.

Small business owners and the self-employed throughout the West Midlands will have a choice of 12 different categories to enter including best family business, start-up, micro and larger business as well as awards for SMEs that excel with customer service, with their diversity and inclusivity practices and those who shine in their local communities.

The 2022 West Midlands awards produced a record amount of entries and included winners from a wide variety of sectors from across the Greater West Midlands and organisers hope that this year will see an even bigger response from the region’s innovative small businesses.

FSB West Midlands regional chair, Sue Tonks, said: “This is a very challenging time for small businesses, so this is the ideal opportunity for SMEs to remind everyone of the incredible work they are doing and showcase how important they are to our communities.

“We were overwhelmed with both the quantity and quality of the entries we received last time, and we hope many more of the amazing West Midlands small business owners and the self-employed will take part this time around to prove again just how diverse and innovative our local small business communities are."

The 12 FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2022 categories are:

– Exporter of the Year

– Sustainability Award

– Diversity and Inclusion

– Self-Employed/Freelancer

– Service Excellence

– Micro-business of the Year (0-9 employees)

– Larger Small Business (10-100 employees)

– Start-up Business of the Year

– Young Entrepreneur (aged 30 and under)

– Business and Product Innovation Award

– Family Business of the Year

– Community Award

For further information and to enter the awards, which are open to both FSB members and non-members alike, visit www.fsbawards.co.uk

By James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

