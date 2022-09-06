Notification Settings

Michelmersh Brick reports strong first half performance

By James Pugh Published:

Brick manufacturing group Michelmersh Brick has made a positive start to 2022, with its trading performance in the first half of the year ahead of the record 2021 period.

Michelmersh, which includes Blockleys Bricks in Telford, said revenue for the six months ended June 30 2022 increased 13.7 per cent to £34 million from £29.9 million a year earlier.

Meanwhile, pre-tax profit increased 12 per cent from £5 million to £5.6 million.

The firm has reported a strong order book for the first half of the year, with a comparable and well-balanced forward order book for the second half of 2022.

Martin Warner, chairman of Michelmersh Brick Holdings, said: "The group has executed an excellent first half, culminating in record revenue and profit for the period. We have now entered the second half with a well-balanced forward order book, comparable with H2 2021, and continue to see encouraging levels of order intake from our loyal customers across our diverse end markets.

"Whilst demand for bricks remains high, the group is closely monitoring the impact of elevated inflation and the volatile utility markets so it can react immediately to mitigate these headwinds.

"The group continues to focus on delivering an excellent product and customer service and with the resilient fundamentals of our business we remain on track to meet full-year expectations."

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

