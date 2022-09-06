Free networking event at rejuvenated Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings.

4Shrewsbury is organised by Lanyon Bowdler and Barclays Bank and is a programme of ongoing events aimed at bringing people together at different venues in the town, where they can make connections and talk in a relaxed and friendly environment.

The networking meetings were put on hold during Covid-19 but made a successful return in March.

The latest event will be held on September 22 between 5.45pm and 7.30pm, and will provide an excellent opportunity to hear about and see the amazing restoration work that’s been carried out by site owners Historic England at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, after its opening on September 10.

The site is steeped in history and has been rejuvenated and transformed with a new exhibition called The Mill, a shop, café and offices, while keeping its important past alive for future generations.

Amanda Jones, Lanyon Bowdler’s marketing director, said: “We are excited to be holding our next 4Shrewsbury event at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, getting the opportunity to see first-hand the transformation and to hear about what is going on there.

“4Shrewsbury is a free to attend event but we are asking anyone who is interested in coming along to book in advance. It’s a great opportunity for like-minded people to meet up, get to know each other and network - something which can be of great benefit to all parties.”

Alastair Godfrey, project lead, Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, said: “In 1797 a group of like-minded individuals collaborated and built the first iron-framed building in the world.

“From its pioneering beginnings which paved the way for skylines across the world, to the campaign to save and repurpose it for future generations to enjoy, the grandparent of the modern skyscraper has been on an incredible journey.

“We look forward to welcoming the 4Shrewsbury group and sharing the story of the newly-opened Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings with them, who knows what innovations the evening might inspire.”

Andy Buchan, senior business development manager for Barclays Wealth, added: “We thoroughly enjoy these events and working with Lanyon Bowdler to create connections and build relationships through the community.

“We resumed our 4Shrewbury meetings in March at Hencote. It was a very successful get-together and we were delighted to meet up with old friends again, as well as meeting some new ones.

“Shrewsbury is a vibrant town with many unique attractions and we are pleased to bring people together in this way through regular 4Shrewsbury meetings to network, but also to discover some of the wonderful spaces we have in the town.

“Lanyon Bowdler and Barclays Bank are committed to working for the benefit of our community and this is one way we can bring people together to achieve this.”

Ian Kilby, head of development and project management for Berrys, said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed attending the informative 4Shrewsbury networking events this year.

“They provide an environment to build and develop strong business connections, whilst learning about exciting and diverse projects throughout the town.

“As the event programme recommences for the Autumn, I am delighted to have an opportunity, alongside Historic England, to share the journey of the Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, the world’s first iron framed building.

“This is a project I have been involved with for over 19 years and we will explore the renewal journey to deliver quality office space as part of a broader mixed-use development.”