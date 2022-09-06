Almost 100 jobs lost as Shropshire fruit supplier Jupiter Marketing collapses

Global fruit grower and distributor Jupiter Marketing, based in Newport, has filed for administration.

Tim Bateson and Chris Pole from insolvency firm Interpath Advisory have been appointed as joint administrators of the firm.

With subsidiary operations in Chile, Europe and South Africa, the company supplied a number of UK supermarkets.

Following a recent refinance, Jupiter faced a challenging commercial period with cost inflation in all its operating regions, as well as dramatic rises in shipping costs and localised supply chain challenges, according to administrators.

The majority of the company’s 85 staff were made redundant following the appointment of Interpath, with a small number retained to assist the administrators.

“Unfortunately, following new investment in March this year, the business has faced a number of geopolitical and economic challenges, which has ultimately led to its downfall,” Mr Bateson said.

“Our immediate priority is to support all employees affected by redundancy with the information they require to make claims from the Redundancy Payments Office.”