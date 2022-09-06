AceOn calls the doctor to boost production and innovation

AceOn team

John Robinson completed his PhD in Mechanical Engineering at the University earlier this year and has been appointed to AceOn on a two-year placement to support the company’s future growth and innovation plans.

From August, John’s primary role at AceOn will be to assess the feasibility of energy storage as a use for second life batteries, and to explore whether advanced manufacturing materials could be applied to the development of new solutions.

John’s PhD research was focused on the delivery of commercial intellectual property in engineering, so he will also be helping AceOn select and prepare bids to get innovation projects funded and future technologies developed.

Telford born and bred, John initially left school without any formal qualifications. After getting some work experience and vocational training under his belt, he returned to education and became the first person in his family to get a degree – a first class BEng in mechanical engineering.

John said: “AceOn operates in a fast-paced industry which is changing all the time so it’s a really exciting period to be joining. There’s lots of opportunities in the market for innovative companies, and I feel that with my academic and commercial know-how, I can help fill in the gaps for AceOn and get more of their great ideas funded and delivered.”

Another of John’s specialisms is cutting-edge engineering techniques, including 3D printing – something he’s used commercially in the past to create jewellery. Additive printing is an area AceOn is keen to explore with John to advance their production processes.

AceOn managing director Mark Thompson said: “We are really lucky to have John onboard, he’s such a great fit for our business. From his in-depth understanding of the latest manufacturing processes to his commercial awareness, he can elevate what we are doing and help us to grow and create even more innovative battery and renewable technologies.”