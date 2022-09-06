Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

22 jobs saved as Shropshire plant hire business is sold

By James PughWhitchurchBusinessPublished: Comments

Plant machinery business Hawkrent Ltd has been bought out of administration in a deal that will secure 22 jobs.

Lindsey Cooper and Chris Ratten of RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP were appointed administrators to the Shropshire business on Monday and have sold the business in a pre-pack deal.

The business and assets of the company, which rents and leases plant machinery and site cabins to the construction industry across the UK, has been sold to Flintshire-based Thomas Holdings (North West) Ltd.

It will continue to operate at its site near Whitchurch and the jobs of all 22 employees have been secured.

Ms Cooper, RSM restructuring advisory partner and joint administrator, said: "After a targeted sales process, we received an encouraging number of enquiries from interested parties.

"The new owners have purchased the business and assets and are in a very strong position to ensure the continuity of the business, offering the best outcome for customers, creditors, employees and other stakeholders."

Wyn Thomas, managing director and owner of Thomas Holdings (North West) Ltd, added: "We are delighted to have been in a position to complete this transaction and preserve the jobs of the company’s staff. This expansion of our operations will help us to continue to provide an excellent service to our customers."

Business
News
Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News