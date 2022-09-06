22 jobs saved as Shropshire plant hire business is sold

Lindsey Cooper and Chris Ratten of RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP were appointed administrators to the Shropshire business on Monday and have sold the business in a pre-pack deal.

The business and assets of the company, which rents and leases plant machinery and site cabins to the construction industry across the UK, has been sold to Flintshire-based Thomas Holdings (North West) Ltd.

It will continue to operate at its site near Whitchurch and the jobs of all 22 employees have been secured.

Ms Cooper, RSM restructuring advisory partner and joint administrator, said: "After a targeted sales process, we received an encouraging number of enquiries from interested parties.

"The new owners have purchased the business and assets and are in a very strong position to ensure the continuity of the business, offering the best outcome for customers, creditors, employees and other stakeholders."