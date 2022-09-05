Notification Settings

Annual sales and profits rise for Dechra

By John Corser

Dechra Pharmaceuticals enjoyed growth in both sales and profits for the the year to the end of June.

Dechra's site at Shrewsbury

The veterinary pharmaceutical business, which has a site near Shrewsbury, saw strong growth in all its key markets.

Revenue was up 13.8 per cent to £681.8 million and operating profit was ahead 16.2 per cent to £95.5m.

Chief executive Ian Page said: "We have continued to progress on all aspects of our strategy; the product development pipeline was strengthened, material acquisitions were completed post year-end and a new subsidiary was established in South Korea as we continue our geographical expansion."

Dechra's full year dividend has been increased by 10.8 per cent to 44.89p.

