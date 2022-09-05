Annual sales and profits rise for Dechra

Dechra's site at Shrewsbury

The veterinary pharmaceutical business, which has a site near Shrewsbury, saw strong growth in all its key markets.

Revenue was up 13.8 per cent to £681.8 million and operating profit was ahead 16.2 per cent to £95.5m.

Chief executive Ian Page said: "We have continued to progress on all aspects of our strategy; the product development pipeline was strengthened, material acquisitions were completed post year-end and a new subsidiary was established in South Korea as we continue our geographical expansion."