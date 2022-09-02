Latest food hygiene ratings across Shropshire with one takeaway rated one-out-of-five

Takeaways, pubs, cafes and other food establishments are among those to have been rated in recent weeks.

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

They provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

Of the results published this week, one business received a rating of 'one', while two were scored at two-out-of-five. One now has a 'four' rating, while 19 received top marks.

These are the latest ratings made public this week:

Rated one out of five

Hot n Cold at 9 Finger Road, Dawley, Telford

Rated two out of five

Café On The Severn Limited at The Gateway Education And Arts Centre, Chester Street, Shrewsbury

Saffron Telford ltd, at 54 New Street, Wellington

Rated four out of five

Dessert Land Telford, at 17 Tan Bank, Wellington, Telford

Rated five out of five

Broseley Fish Bar at Wheatland Garage, Ironbridge Road, Broseley

Cafe V at 6 New Road, Ludlow

Chelmarsh Sports & Social Club at Chelmarsh Sports And Social Club, School Lane, Chelmarsh

Dine Limited at Kerry Ingredients, Boraston Lane, Burford, Tenbury Wells

Greggs at 31 Cheshire Street, Market Drayton

Greggs at 1 Church Street, Oswestry

Henry Tudor House at Barracks Passage, Shrewsbury

Nomi's Prezzo at 75 Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury

Kings Head at 205 Shrewsbury Road, Market Drayton

Old Bell at 115 Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury

Parlors Hall Hotel at Mill Street, Bridgnorth

Prezzo at 30 Church Street, Oswestry

Rose And Crown at 8 Church Street, Ludlow

Sebastians Hotel And Restaurant at 43 - 45 Willow Street, Oswestry,

Shifnal Town Football Club at Acoustafoam Statium, Coppice Green Lane, Shifnal

St Marys Place Sheltered Housing Scheme at 1 St Marys Place, Cleobury Mortimer

Tenbury Sports Club at Penlu Sports Ground, Worcester Road, Burford, Tenbury Wells

Three Horseshoes Inn at Wheathill, Bridgnorth