Latest food hygiene ratings across Shropshire with one takeaway rated one-out-of-five

Takeaways, pubs, cafes and other food establishments are among those to have been rated in recent weeks.
Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.
They provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.
Of the results published this week, one business received a rating of 'one', while two were scored at two-out-of-five. One now has a 'four' rating, while 19 received top marks.
These are the latest ratings made public this week:
Rated one out of five
Hot n Cold at 9 Finger Road, Dawley, Telford
Rated two out of five
Café On The Severn Limited at The Gateway Education And Arts Centre, Chester Street, Shrewsbury
Saffron Telford ltd, at 54 New Street, Wellington
Rated four out of five
Dessert Land Telford, at 17 Tan Bank, Wellington, Telford
Rated five out of five
Broseley Fish Bar at Wheatland Garage, Ironbridge Road, Broseley
Cafe V at 6 New Road, Ludlow
Chelmarsh Sports & Social Club at Chelmarsh Sports And Social Club, School Lane, Chelmarsh
Dine Limited at Kerry Ingredients, Boraston Lane, Burford, Tenbury Wells
Greggs at 31 Cheshire Street, Market Drayton
Greggs at 1 Church Street, Oswestry
Henry Tudor House at Barracks Passage, Shrewsbury
Nomi's Prezzo at 75 Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury
Kings Head at 205 Shrewsbury Road, Market Drayton
Old Bell at 115 Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury
Parlors Hall Hotel at Mill Street, Bridgnorth
Prezzo at 30 Church Street, Oswestry
Rose And Crown at 8 Church Street, Ludlow
Sebastians Hotel And Restaurant at 43 - 45 Willow Street, Oswestry,
Shifnal Town Football Club at Acoustafoam Statium, Coppice Green Lane, Shifnal
St Marys Place Sheltered Housing Scheme at 1 St Marys Place, Cleobury Mortimer
Tenbury Sports Club at Penlu Sports Ground, Worcester Road, Burford, Tenbury Wells
Three Horseshoes Inn at Wheathill, Bridgnorth
Tunstall Hall Nursery at Ladybird Nursery, Garden Bungalow, Tunstall Hall