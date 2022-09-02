Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

HMV returning to Shrewsbury later this year with bigger store

By James PughShrewsburyBusinessPublished: Last Updated: Comments

HMV is set to open a new store at Shrewsbury’s Darwin Centre later this year.

HMV will be announcing the opening date of its new Shrewsbury store soon
HMV will be announcing the opening date of its new Shrewsbury store soon

The previous store – in the town’s Pride Hill Centre – closed in January last year ahead of the centre’s redevelopment, but now the entertainment retailer has taken on a larger premises.

All HMV’s new shops are designed with music, film, TV and pop culture fans in mind, with increased ranges of vinyl and pop culture products.

A HMV spokesperson said: “We’re excited to return to Shrewsbury with a new shop in The Darwin Centre, creating new jobs in the local area and offering even more of the best in entertainment across pop culture, music, film and TV. We’ll be announcing our opening date very soon.”

Shopping centre manager Kevin Lockwood said: “HMV’s return is testament to how well the Darwin Centre is performing in terms of footfall and sales following its recent redevelopment and refreshed brand mix.

"The new store will be bigger and better than before and in a prominent location. I cannot wait for them to reopen their doors – I know our customers will be thrilled to see them back, and it’s perfect timing ahead of Christmas."

Business
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Music
Entertainment
Shrewsbury entertainment
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News