HMV returning to Shrewsbury later this year with bigger store

HMV will be announcing the opening date of its new Shrewsbury store soon

The previous store – in the town’s Pride Hill Centre – closed in January last year ahead of the centre’s redevelopment, but now the entertainment retailer has taken on a larger premises.

All HMV’s new shops are designed with music, film, TV and pop culture fans in mind, with increased ranges of vinyl and pop culture products.

A HMV spokesperson said: “We’re excited to return to Shrewsbury with a new shop in The Darwin Centre, creating new jobs in the local area and offering even more of the best in entertainment across pop culture, music, film and TV. We’ll be announcing our opening date very soon.”

Shopping centre manager Kevin Lockwood said: “HMV’s return is testament to how well the Darwin Centre is performing in terms of footfall and sales following its recent redevelopment and refreshed brand mix.