Ladder for Shropshire: Invitation to apprenticeship and jobs fair in Telford

Colleges and training providers will have stands showcasing the wide range of apprenticeships which are currently available

People who are currently unemployed, are actively seeking new roles or are interested in apprenticeships can attend the session organised by Telford Jobcentre Plus and hosted by the Ladder and the Youth Hub – part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s wider Job Box service.

The event will be held at Southwater One in Telford town centre between 10.30am and 12.30pm on Wednesday, September 7, and follows on from a similar very successful event held in April.

The Ladder stand will provide general information about apprenticeships, and all the main colleges and training providers will have stands showcasing the wide range of apprenticeships which are currently on offer with local employers.

Providers will be in a position to match local people from all age groups with employment and training opportunities, and to support with making applications and securing interviews.

Organisers say young people who have just received their exam results and may still be deciding their next steps will be able to look at apprenticeship opportunities in a huge range of sectors, including business, accounting, marketing, engineering, adult care, childcare, logistics, hospitality and construction.

Apprenticeships are available for all age groups and anyone looking to change career and retrain is also encouraged to attend to discuss the possibilities, organisers added.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for visitor economy, employment and skills, said: “Telford Youth Hub plays a key role in these apprenticeship and jobs fairs – offering advice and guidance and helping people of all ages to find new opportunities for employment.

“As a result of these fairs, people are able to sign up for new training programmes, apprenticeships or even find employment – which is fantastic.

“It is a win-win situation for both the employers who need to fill vacancies or take on apprentices and for jobseekers who are keen to work or discover new career opportunities.”