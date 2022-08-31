Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Müller farmers to get another milk price increase

By James PughBusinessPublished:

Dairy giant Müller has confirmed that it will increase the milk price it offers to farmers from October.

Inside Müller's Telford plant
Inside Müller's Telford plant

Farmers who meet the conditions for the Müller Advantage programme will receive a milk price of 48p per litre from October 1 – a 1p increase.

Müller has operations in Shropshire at Market Drayton, Minsterley and Telford.

Rob Hutchison, joint chief executive officer at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said: “As always we will do everything we can to support our farmers and protect the security of supply. In the coming months we will continue to closely monitor the various factors which influence farm gate milk price, including farm supplies.”

Müller Advantage is a comprehensive programme which Müller farmers participate in to improve supply chain collaboration, herd health and reductions in environmental impact.

Business
News
Farming
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News