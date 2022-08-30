Shropshire firm Endpoint Automation Services launches seminar series

The EAS team

Offering complimentary webinar training for business managers, procurement teams and IT specialists, Oswestry-based EAS will be joined by firms such as DRUID AI, Toxca.IO and Soroco to share key insight on saving resources and increasing productivity through automating organisational processes.

Russell Lawrie, EAS commercial director, said: “The potential of technology to completely transform business productivity has never been greater. Advancements are moving at an incredible rate, for instance digital assistants and the use of conversational AI is predicted to handle 95 per cent of customer interactions by 2025.

“Our series is designed to offer further insight into the latest technology, and how it can be used to support business growth, and increasing efficiencies within a business, so they can stay ahead of the curve.”

The first of the three seminars in the series is taking place on September 8 on Turbo Charging Your Productivity. To find out more, visit https://easuk.co.uk/events/turbo-charge-your-productivity/

Other seminars will take place on September 15 on Legal Automation – https://easuk.co.uk/events/legal-automation/ and on October 13 on Get Smarter Work Done – https://easuk.co.uk/events/get-smarter-work-done/

Software solutions business EAS was founded in 2015 and produces intelligent software automation solutions to organisations nationally including, pharma and public health bodies (including the NHS), manufacturing industries, insurance, legal and higher education sectors.