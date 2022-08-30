Networking on two wheels rolls into Shrewsbury

The Chester Networking on 2 Wheels group

An event combining cycling with networking is launching in Shrewsbury, with a group of lawyers, accountants and other professionals gearing up to don their Lycra and cycle helmets.

Networking on Two Wheels (No2W) incorporates fresh air, fitness and the opportunity to build a local network of like-minded contacts, and will take place in Shropshire next month for the first time.

The group was set up for those who enjoy getting out on their bike, and has seen great success running for the past seven years in Chester, also last year launching in Warrington.

Helen Johnson, head of marketing and business development at Aaron & Partners, said: “No2W is a great way to bring together colleagues and professionals from across the area – as well as get out of the office and get active.

“It’s about combining networking with exercise in what can otherwise be very sedentary professions.”

The event will be organised in conjunction with Helen Knight from Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, the region's main cancer charity, and with Mike Jones of Velofit acting as ride leader.

Helen, head of fundraising for Lingen Davies, said she was delighted to have been asked to lead the group and it further develops the charity's link between Aaron & Partners and other corporate supporters.

She said: "Lingen Davies exists to enhance the lives of those impacted by cancer in our community. We are very pleased to be involved with this initiative and look forward to meeting both old and new faces."

Mike owns Shrewsbury-based bike shop Velofit and has been cycling seriously since the age of 14, mainly as a competitive athlete, rising through the ranks from schoolboy to elite.

Having been in the cycle trade all his life and with a wealth of experience in coaching and guiding, he’s also raced at international level all over Europe and was Masters National Champion in 2012.

The first ride will take place on September 7, leaving from Oxon Business Park at 2pm.

Taking place monthly, the rides will follow a 30-mile route, with a break for coffee and cake halfway, returning at around 5pm.

Helen added: “The Chester No2W group has been active for seven successful years and we launched the event in Warrington last year, where it’s already proving to be very popular in the business community.

“We’re now delighted to be joining forces with Lingen Davies to bring a monthly ride to Shropshire too.”