Five-bed salmon-coloured pub near Shrewsbury for sale as owners look to retire abroad

The Wingfield Arms in Montford Bridge is up for sale. Photo: Rightmove

The Wingfield Arms, in Montford Bridge, which is painted an eye-catching salmon colour, also has a five-bedroom accommodation on the top floor with a cosy lounge and kitchen.

Downstairs, there are customer toilets, a commercial kitchen and an office, as well as a basement cellar.

The main room has a lot of room for guests. Photo: Halls Commercial

Sitting on Old London Road, the establishment is surrounded by greenery, a large car park, and a children's play area, with fishing rights to the nearby River Severn.

The pub has a traditional-looking brick bar. Photo: Halls Commercial

The main room. Photo: Halls Commercial

It is currently on the market for £405,000 – while the costs of some five-bed properties in the area go up to £1.5m.

It has a pool table, flat screen TV and a 'fruity'. Photo: Rightmove

The commercial kitchen. Photo: Halls Commercial

Upstairs living room. Photo: Halls Commercial

The kitchen upstairs. Photo: Halls Commercial

The listing says that the business is free of tie – those who run a 'tied house' are required to buy at least some of their beer from a particular brewery, whereas a 'free house' (free of tie) is able to stock beers of their choosing.

It is being 'reluctantly offered' by its current proprietors who, after five years, are planning to emigrate for their retirement.

One of the bedrooms. Photo: Rightmove

A bedroom with some natural light. Photo: Halls Commercial