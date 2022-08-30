Five-bed salmon-coloured pub near Shrewsbury for sale as owners look to retire abroad

The Wingfield Arms, in Montford Bridge, which is painted an eye-catching salmon colour, also has a five-bedroom accommodation on the top floor with a cosy lounge and kitchen.
Downstairs, there are customer toilets, a commercial kitchen and an office, as well as a basement cellar.
Sitting on Old London Road, the establishment is surrounded by greenery, a large car park, and a children's play area, with fishing rights to the nearby River Severn.
It is currently on the market for £405,000 – while the costs of some five-bed properties in the area go up to £1.5m.
The listing says that the business is free of tie – those who run a 'tied house' are required to buy at least some of their beer from a particular brewery, whereas a 'free house' (free of tie) is able to stock beers of their choosing.
It is being 'reluctantly offered' by its current proprietors who, after five years, are planning to emigrate for their retirement.
The listing can be viewed at https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/110359799#/?channel=COM_BUY.