Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Five-bed salmon-coloured pub near Shrewsbury for sale as owners look to retire abroad

By Lauren HillShrewsburyBusinessPublished: Comments

An old-fashioned pub near Shrewsbury is up for grabs, boasting an exposed brick bar and a generous amount of space for 105 guests.

The Wingfield Arms in Montford Bridge is up for sale. Photo: Rightmove
The Wingfield Arms in Montford Bridge is up for sale. Photo: Rightmove

The Wingfield Arms, in Montford Bridge, which is painted an eye-catching salmon colour, also has a five-bedroom accommodation on the top floor with a cosy lounge and kitchen.

Downstairs, there are customer toilets, a commercial kitchen and an office, as well as a basement cellar.

The main room has a lot of room for guests. Photo: Halls Commercial

Sitting on Old London Road, the establishment is surrounded by greenery, a large car park, and a children's play area, with fishing rights to the nearby River Severn.

The pub has a traditional-looking brick bar. Photo: Halls Commercial
The main room. Photo: Halls Commercial

It is currently on the market for £405,000 – while the costs of some five-bed properties in the area go up to £1.5m.

It has a pool table, flat screen TV and a 'fruity'. Photo: Rightmove
The commercial kitchen. Photo: Halls Commercial
The main room. Photo: Rightmove
Upstairs living room. Photo: Halls Commercial
The kitchen upstairs. Photo: Halls Commercial

The listing says that the business is free of tie – those who run a 'tied house' are required to buy at least some of their beer from a particular brewery, whereas a 'free house' (free of tie) is able to stock beers of their choosing.

It is being 'reluctantly offered' by its current proprietors who, after five years, are planning to emigrate for their retirement.

One of the bedrooms. Photo: Rightmove
A bedroom with some natural light. Photo: Halls Commercial

The listing can be viewed at https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/110359799#/?channel=COM_BUY.

Business
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News