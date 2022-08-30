Businesses urged to help schools and colleges shape futures of youngsters

Andriané Usherwood-Brown

The Marches Local Enterprise Partnership and the Marches Careers Hub want to recruit more volunteer enterprise advisers to give schools and colleges across the region a vital insight into the world of work.

Enterprise advisers take on a strategic role, working with staff and governors to bridge the gap between education and the workplace.

Andriané Usherwood-Brown, Marches LEP Careers Hub lead, said the enterprise adviser scheme helped schools and colleges develop careers programmes to support all their students and highlight the wide range of opportunities available.

"Despite the current challenges in the world of business, the enterprise adviser scheme has a huge amount to offer and by signing up, employers and their staff can make a real difference to the lives of young people.

"Collaboration and communication between workplaces and education can generate new roles, help fill existing jobs, and highlight new possibilities. Therefore, participating in the scheme could result in benefits for both companies and young people.

“It's a call out for all the great businesses across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin to engage with local schools and colleges, to help shape the workforce of the future," she said.

Enterprise advisers work closely with the headteacher or senior leadership team of a school or college to provide strategic support and use their business knowledge and networks to help create and implement effective careers education strategies.

The Marches LEP Careers Hub supports its network of enterprise advisers through a team of dedicated enterprise co-ordinators and provides a range of practical resources and opportunities to access careers education best practice. They can also benefit from peer support from other volunteers and widen their own professional networks.