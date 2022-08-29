Shropshire social enterprise ‘thrilled’ to make it on to business list

Michelle John, founding director of PEGS.

PEGS is one of the names on the list of inspiring organisations from across the UK, released as part of a wider campaign to encourage people to support businesses in their local community.

Campaign founders will be highlighting the 100 chosen firms in the run-up to Small Business Saturday on December 3.

PEGS aims to reduce the impact of child to parent abuse by supporting parents, carers and guardians, training frontline professionals, influencing regional and national policy and raising awareness.

The social enterprise became operational in spring 2020, and has its headquarters in Shrewsbury – with a second office opening this autumn in Derbyshire.

Michelle John, founding director of PEGS, said she fully supported the ‘shop local’ message and had tried to incorporate this into the running of the social enterprise where possible.

“We try to partner with other small businesses local to us, choosing Shropshire-based companies for our PR and website for example. When we’re hosting events, our first port of call is always to explore which local businesses might be able to supply the products and services we need.

“We’re thrilled to be included in the SmallBiz100 among some wonderful small businesses from across the UK – we’re not necessarily the first organisation people would think of when they hear the word ‘business’ but we operate in much the same way as an independent store on the high street. The differences are that we’re offering services rather than products, and we apply for grants to cover the costs of running these services, while also generating income from the professional training we run.”

Michelle Ovens CBE, director of Small Business Saturday UK, added: “It’s fantastic to celebrate small firms just like PEGS as part of our 10-year anniversary of the campaign.”

“Over the past decade, we have been able to spotlight dynamic businesses from across the nation, who remind us of the incredible tenacity and determination of small firms in this country.”