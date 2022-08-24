Sales grow for Lookers

The Lookers Mercedes-Benz dealership in Wolverhampton

The performance was despite ongoing supply disruption.

The group, which includes Mercedez-Benz dealerships in Shrewsbury, Stourbridge, Walsall and Wolverhampton, and BMW in Stafford, saw revenue increase from £2.15 billion in the first half of 2021 to £2.23bn.

It outperforming the UK new car market by 1.7 per cent but pre-tax profit was down from £50.4 million to £49.9m

Chief executive Mark Raban said: "Our first half financial performance was very strong, against an exceptional comparative period, despite ongoing inflationary pressure and vehicle supply disruption. We have also made excellent progress with our strategic priorities.