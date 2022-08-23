Rural business relocates to purpose-built store

Sherratt Farm Supplies Ltd, which has been trading on Wem Industrial Estate for the last 30 years, has opened a new site at Rose Farm, Ossage Lane, Whixall.

Its final day of trading at Wem Industrial Estate took place on Friday and it held an open day at Rose Farm on Saturday where it welcomed all customers old and new to join in with the celebrations of the new store and for its first day of trading.

The business said: "The rural business is owned by John Sherratt, and more recently Chloe Jones become a partner in the company alongside John in 2020.

"Chloe originally started working part-time at Sherratts in 2015 during her college and university years. John made her a partner in the business in 2020 and she ran the retail unit on Wem Industrial Estate.

"The Jones family were dairy farming at Rose Farm, Ossage Lane, Whixall until 2021, when the herd was sold. A decision was made to convert the agricultural buildings into retail and storage premises purpose built to meet the growing business needs of Sherratts.

"After change of use and appropriate planning permissions were granted, work started on creating what we feel is a spacious and modern premises to meet the current and future needs of the business.

"We sell a range of agricultural products and those that would meet the needs of the rural community, including dairy consumables, chemicals, silage sheets, water fittings, galvanised equipment, cattle feeds, horse feeds, pet supplies, wild bird feed, poultry feed, gardening, hardware and household goods and so much more.