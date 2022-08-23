Mid Wales luxury holiday homes couple seeing stars after ultimate grading

Carol and David Parry

David and Carol Parry, who own Plas Robin Rural Retreats in the village of Llandyssil, near Montgomery, are thrilled to have been awarded a highly coveted 'Six Star' grading. It’s one of only 37 holiday homes in the UK from Sykes Cottages’ portfolio of more than 20,000 properties to achieve this grading.

Plas Robin Rural Retreats now comprises three luxury holiday homes, originally designed by a leading Scottish architect based in Perthshire.

The homes have been built by highly skilled local tradesmen and builder, Nigel Thomas, using the finest locally sourced materials wherever possible, including Herefordshire stone, reclaimed Welsh slates and timber grown in Mid Wales.

The Six Stars grading was awarded to the recently completed holiday home 'Llety Cariad', which is an impressive two storey property with expansive grounds and terracing.

The property comprises many unique and bespoke features such as a Himalayan Salt Sauna, a spa style bathroom and bi fold windows across both storeys which open onto a wrap-around balcony, offering uninterrupted views to the glorious Severn Valley and beyond.

David, a farmer's son who inherited the land several years ago, said: "My wife and I always had a vision of creating a unique holiday destination in this beautiful part of Montgomeryshire.

“My father, Edward, was very much a traditional farmer and did that job extremely well. I am now very excited to be creating our own mark upon the land which has been in the family since the early 1900s.

“We were over the moon to receive this prestigious rating from Sykes Cottages.”

The Parry family has further plans in the pipeline for the business which include a current planning application for a luxurious and secluded romantic retreat just for two, a wild-water swimming lake and holistic therapy treatments.