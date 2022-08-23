Major energy supplier lined up to be quizzed by Shropshire residents

Dan Bebbington from The Wrekin Housing Group will host the Facebook Live Q&A

The Facebook Live Q&A – hosted by the Wrekin Housing Group - will take place on Wednesday, August 31 at 1pm.

The housing group's debt and energy manager Daniel Bebbington will be joined by a representative from OVO Energy to answer questions and offer advice and ensure everyone's getting the help and support they're entitled to.

OVO is an independent energy company. Since taking over SSE in January 2020, it is now the second-biggest energy firm after British Gas. It supplies five million customers across England, Scotland and Wales.

People can submit their question in advance via The Wrekin Housing Group’s Facebook page - www.facebook.com/Wrekinhg/

Mr Bebbington said:“We recognise this is a tough time and people are struggling to make their incomes stretch to cover the rising cost of living.

"Across the country prices are going up – we’re all feeling it, particularly when it comes to our energy bills.

“There’s talk that the energy price cap could triple to as high at £6,000 next April.

"We know that for many households this is a significant challenge and we want people to know we’re here to help.