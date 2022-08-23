A view of the XK engine showing the new digital fuel injection system

Based at its 60,000 sq ft headquarters on the Stanmore Business Park in Bridgnorth, CMC is also launching an engine management system for all classics that will provide modern levels of driveability and economy.

CMC’s Tim Griffin said: “CMC are renowned for our work on classic Jaguar cars and more recently other Marques including Aston Martin.

"The experience of working on important classics over the years has given our technicians and engine builders a unique insight into what can be achieved. This was evidenced by the work on the Aston Martin Bulldog, which will shortly be attempting the 200 mph it never achieved in period.

“This experience and insight have been translated into a series of initial offerings that CMC will be able to provide. The first is our CMC digital fuel injection and engine management system.

“We have taken the advances in engine management systems developed by major motor manufacturers in their quest for ever more performance, reliability, economy and reduced environmental impact, and have applied these developments retrospectively for classic cars.

“The system has been specifically developed to provide modern levels of drivability, improved economy, and significant increases in all round performance for any classic car. While also maintaining a sympathetic and period appearance to the under-bonnet installation.”

“This is particularly useful for cars with additional modern features such as electric cooling fans, air conditioning or electric power steering. Our system can monitor and compensate for all these additional loads under all conditions in addition to providing significantly better throttle response combined with a smooth reliable idle.

“Our system is also fully E10 compatible, allowing carefree refuelling without the need for costly additives. It will also automatically self-tune to maximise the available performance from any fuel.

“For owners of highly tuned cars, the system removes the issues associated with high-performance engines in terms of low speed running and drivability. As demonstrated on our latest specification XK engine, despite producing in excess 300bhp, when tested with our fuel injection the engine not only produced another 20bhp at the top end of the rev range, but also displayed a perfectly smooth idle. This XK engine also has excellent low speed characteristics and runs happily even with an air conditioning system fitted to the car, in all traffic conditions.