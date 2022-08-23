Boss of renewable energy and battery specialists ready to champion export skills

Mark Thompson

Mark Thompson, managing director of Telford-based AceOn Group, is one of 400 Export Champions across England.

The scheme is run by the Department for International Trade and links experienced exporters with new and inexperienced exporters to share their expertise and promote the benefits of exporting.

Mark said: “I’m very proud of the ways in which AceOn innovates and sells on a world stage, and the power of our Made in Britain brand overseas. I’m delighted to have been named as an Export Champion to help other businesses succeed in growing their exports.

“Any business stands or falls on the quality of its products, setting a price that enough people and businesses are willing to pay, a great workforce and good customer service.

“Understanding your market is, of course, always key. For exports, it’s important to also understand that each country is different and understanding what documents are required and trading terms is essential.

“That may sound daunting, but it’s also essential to remember that you’re not alone and the DIT and chambers of commerce can help and support in so many ways – so don’t hesitate to ask them.”

AceOn Group offers everything from an AAA battery to multi-megawatt battery energy storage products and focuses on bespoke battery pack design and manufacture, battery distribution, residential energy storage and ancillary renewables products, large scale commercial and industrial battery storage, and portable energy storage and generators.

Mark has more than 30 years’ experience in the industry and co-founded AceOn in 2010. He is a member of the UK Government’s national Faraday Battery Challenge Advisory Board and in 2012 was a winner of the UKTi Growth for Export competition when he designed and brought to market the world’s first four-pin AC solar generator with iPod sound system.

AceOn exports to several countries in Europe, Africa and the Middle-East and has recently started talks with companies in South America and South Korea

David Caine, a DIT international trade adviser who works with AceOn, said: “AceOn are a fantastic example of a Shropshire company leading the way in terms of exporting and their innovative work in the renewable and energy storage sector.

“AceOn’s quality product portfolio Made in Britain is really an extra selling point for international buyers as they understand the quality and have confidence in the range, leading to real international sales growth.”

The 400 Export Champions represent a wide range of industry sectors and large and small businesses.